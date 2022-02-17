Local

curry college

Reward Offered for Information on Acts of Hate and Vandalism at Curry College

The college and Milton Police have stepped up security and surveillance, but they’re urging anyone with information to come forward.

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

Curry College says it's making hard choices with limited options.

After two more acts of hate and vandalism were uncovered on the Milton campus this week, the college is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the culprits.

One piece of graffiti involved language threatening members of the Black community with a specific date of Feb. 22. The other: A swastika that was discovered along with racist language targeting members of the Jewish community.

"It's pretty terrible," said Brendan Bedell, a student at the school.

Curry is now offering students flexible learning options because of the situation. All classes will be online next Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The college and Milton Police have stepped up security and surveillance, but they’re urging anyone with information to come forward.

More local coverage

11 hours ago

Unions Rejoice After Judge Blocks Boston Employee Vaccine Mandate

Massachusetts Feb 16

Weymouth High School Senior Killed in Quincy Shooting

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

curry collegeMassachusettsvandalismmiltongraffiti
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us