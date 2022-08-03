Local

Reward Offered for Information on ‘Armed and Dangerous' Kidnapping Suspect Sought in NH

Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction case out of Brentwood, New Hampshire, last week

U.S. Marshals have joined local authorities in the search for a New Hampshire kidnapping suspect that they warn should be considered armed and dangerous, the agency said Wednesday.

Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction case out of Brentwood, New Hampshire, last week, the Brentwood police department said. He reportedly used a gun during the abduction.

The victim was not hurt and has returned home safely, but Curtis remains at large. Police said he has ties to Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

Curtis faces arrest warrants charging him with kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and probation violations.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information that leads to his location and arrest.

The public is warned not to approach Curtis. Sightings or other information can be reported to the nearest U.S. Marshals office at 603-225-1632, by texting NHTIP with the information to TIP411, or online here.

