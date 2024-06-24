Reward offered for information on man wanted in 2017 Boston murder

U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted in a 2017 murder investigation.

Alan Lewis, 38, of Brockton, is wanted on a murder charge for the fatal shooting of Brent Stevenson, 37, of Boston, on November 6, 2017.

Investigators say Boston police responded to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street on that date for a report of shots fired. As they responded a car crashed; its driver, Stevenson, was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lewis was identified as the suspect. His last known address is on Reservoir Street in Brockton, Massachusetts. He was described as 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a stocky built, with tattoos on both arms that read "KILLER" and "BEES."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Fugitive Unit at (617) 343-5059. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).