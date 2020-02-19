Reward Offered for Information on Plymouth Rock Vandals

Jay McMahon, a candidate for the Massachusetts Senate, is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the vandals who defaced Plymouth Rock and other objects on Monday, according to WJAR.

The rock, which commemorates the 1620 arrival of the Mayflower carrying Pilgrims, was found tagged with red graffiti.

The other objects found defaced by Monday morning were the Pilgrim Maiden statue, a pair of painted scallop shells and a commemorative bench, according to See Plymouth, the tourism board. A photo showed another bit of graffiti with the same message on the sidewalk outside the Plymouth Memorial Ampitheatre.

Crews from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation were able to remove the graffiti within a few hours.

This year marks the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims arrival on the Mayflower. It is unclear whether the vandalism is connected to the marking of the anniversary.