Local
drunk drivers

Rhode Island Announces Extra Police Patrols to Catch Drunk Drivers

There have been 55 fatal crashes this year so far

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

Rhode Island state transportation officials are using federal funding to pay for extra police patrols to catch drunk drivers through the end of the year.

The state Department of Transportation said Friday it's using $60,000 in funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to pay for additional patrols specifically for drunk driving.

The department also allocated $200,000 for increased advertising and messaging about the dangers of drunk driving.

Local

cocaine bust 52 mins ago

Feds Seize Almost 370 Pounds of Cocaine in Vermont

freezing rain 14 mins ago

Freezing Rain Blamed for 11-Vehicle Pileup in Maine

There have been 55 fatal crashes this year so far.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

drunk driversRhode Islandextra police patrolsfatal crashesrhode island department of transportation
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us