Rhode Island Announces Extra Police Patrols to Catch Drunk Drivers

Rhode Island state transportation officials are using federal funding to pay for extra police patrols to catch drunk drivers through the end of the year.

The state Department of Transportation said Friday it's using $60,000 in funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to pay for additional patrols specifically for drunk driving.

The department also allocated $200,000 for increased advertising and messaging about the dangers of drunk driving.

There have been 55 fatal crashes this year so far.