Rhode Island Bans Large Balloon Releases to Protect Wildlife

Under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Dan McKee, the state will prohibit anyone from intentionally releasing 10 or more helium or other lighter-than-air balloons outdoors

By The Associated Press

Balloon Ban
Gerald Herbert/AP, File

Rhode Island has banned the release of large numbers of balloons in a move to protect wildlife.

Under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Dan McKee, the state will prohibit anyone from intentionally releasing 10 or more helium or other lighter-than-air balloons outdoors.

Supporters say balloon releases are an environmental nuisance that poses a serious threat to birds, marine animals and other wildlife that ingest or become entangled in balloon litter.

Violators face a fine of $100 when the new rule takes effect in November.

The new law won't impact hot-air balloons, indoor balloon releases, or scientific and weather research.

