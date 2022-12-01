Rhode Island Begins Recreational Marijuana Sales

The sale of recreational marijuana for adult use began Thursday in Rhode Island, according to legislation signed by Gov. Daniel McKee in May.

The state gave five licensed marijuana dispensaries approval to sell recreational cannabis to adults 21 and older last month. They include Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls, Thomas C. Slater Center in Providence, Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket, Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center in Portsmouth and RISE Warwick in Warwick.

WJAR-TV spoke with the person who made the first purchase of the day at RISE Warwick.

“I come from the West Coast and it has been legal for some time. It’s legal here, and I get up normally pretty early anyway I wanted to be the first person,” Christopher Hamptun said.

The state Department of Business Regulation said Rhode Island's implementation timeline is the fastest in the northeast region.