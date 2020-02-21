Rhode Island Begins to Collect $29M From Old Traffic Fines

A new collection agency is seeking to collect a total of $29 million in unpaid traffic tickets in Rhode Island.

The Boston Globe reports the state's backlog is pushing up to 88,000 fines over a period of 20 years and motorists and companies will be getting collection letters starting this month.

The Central Collections Unit will inform drivers that their privileges to drive in Rhode Island will be suspended until they pay off their fines.

The collection push is a cooperative effort between the Traffic Tribunal and the state Revenue Department to resolve Rhode Island's history with unpaid traffic tickets.