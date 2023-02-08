Rhode Island Casino Adds Spa and Gaming Expansion

Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island will be adding a gaming expansion to its entertainment offerings.
According to WJAR-TV, a spa also opened in the casino on Tuesday.
The gaming area is expected to be 25% bigger after the expansion that will add 40,000 square-feet of gaming space.
The expansion is expected to open in the spring, offering more slot machines, table games and a new dining option.
