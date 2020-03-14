Rhode Island Coronavirus Cases Rise to 20

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Rhode Island has risen from 14 to 20, state officials announced Saturday.

The new cases are not a surprise, and Rhode Islanders should expect more as the virus spreads, Gov. Gina Raimondo said.

"There will be more cases; Rhode Islanders should know that," Raimondo said. "The number of cases will depend on each and every one of us."

Raimondo, a Democrat, encouraged local religious groups to cancel weekend services. She called on local high school and college students not to use their unexpected break from classes as an opportunity to gather with friends.

___

NEW CASES

The people recently diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, are all recovering at home, state Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott said.

Three of the patients had recently traveled, two domestically and one to Portugal.

"We're still investigating" the new cases, Alexander-Scott said.

Officials said Friday about 200 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the state to date.

___

CASINOS CLOSE

The state ordered its two casinos closed for at least a week because of the virus.

The Twin River Casino in Lincoln and the Tiverton Casino Hotel both closed their doors to the public Saturday morning. Officials say they will consider whether to extend the closure in a week.

"We understand that this decision may be disappointing to our customers, and we appreciate your patience," Aubin wrote in a statement announcing the closure. "Our top priority is the safety of Rhode Islanders."

Twin River, which operates the casinos, says both facilities are being aggressively cleaned.

___

RELIGIOUS SERVICES

State officials said it's up to individual leaders of each church or religious organization to decide whether to cancel services. They left little doubt about their preference.

"Please cancel the church services," Alexander-Scott said. "That is the responsible thing to do."

___

TRIALS AND LEGISLATIVE ACTION POSTPONED

All jury trials in Rhode Island state courts have been postponed in response to the virus, the state Supreme Court's chief justice said Friday.

The courts will remain open and staffed to deal with emergency matters including domestic violence petitions, temporary restraining orders, bail, and arraignments for charges of serious crimes, Chief Justice Paul Suttell said in a statement.

The state General Assembly said Friday that all House and Senate sessions, including committee hearings, will be canceled next week.

Legislative leaders said they will also push for the administration to thoroughly clean the State House during the closure.

___

ABOUT THE VIRUS

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.