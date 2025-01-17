Rhode Island man sentenced in 2022 crash that killed 17-year-old

A Rhode Island man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in a crash that killed a 17-year-old in 2022.

In October, Aramis Segura, 33, pleaded nolo contendere to one count of driving to endanger resulting in death and one count of guilty of one count of failure to stop after being involved in a crash that resulted in death, the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office said.

A nolo contendere plea means Segura is not admitting guilt but does acknowledge there is enough information to convict him.

Segura and a co-defendant, his then girlfriend Alicia Peckham, were charged in the 2022 crash that killed 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti.

Not long after midnight on New Year's Day in 2022, Segura was driving his 2010 Mercedes Benz C300 sedan down I-95 south when he changed lanes and struck Passaretti's 2008 Nissan Altima. Prosecutors said Segura fled the scene on foot, leaving his car behind.

WJAR-TV reports that Segura was driving 90 mph and did not try to render aid before leaving the scene.

The Nissan rolled into the shoulder, hit a tree, and landed on its roof. Passaretti was declared dead on scene.

Segura was sentenced to 25 years with 17 years to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions, an eight-year loss of license and a $5,000 fine.

Peckham was found guilty by jury for her role in the case. Prosecutors say around 2:30 a.m. that day, Segura called Peckham and asked her to pick him up in East Greenwich, taking him back to their home in Charlestown. When police showed up looking for Segura later that day, Peckham denied knowing where she was. A jury found her guilty of aiding and abetting, concealing the commission of a felony, and obstructing an officer.

Passaretti tells WJAR-TV that they are relieved the case is at a conclusion and that they won't have to hear the details repeated in a second trial.