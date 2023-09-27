Rhode Island donut shop owner charged with sexually assaulting 2 employees

The owner of a Middletown, Rhode Island, donut shot who was already indicted on sexual assault charges is now facing new allegations that he sexually assaulted two employees at his business, according to state authorities.

Valdemar Leite, who is 54-years-old and owns Ma's Donuts in Middletown, was charged on Tuesday with four counts of second degree sexual assault, according to a news release from Rhode Island State Police and the state Attorney General's office.

In the latest charges, Leite is accused of assaulting two female employees at the business between 2020 and 2023. He was arraigned Tuesday in Newport County Superior Court, and released on a $20,000 bail with surety.

Leite was already under indictment for first and second degree sexual assault, which are from a separate incident involving a third alleged victim. A Grand Jury indicted him on Aug. 18, and authorities continued looking into allegations against him in the time since.

That case remains pending.

Anyone with information, or who would like to file a report, has been urged to contact the Special Victims Unit of the Rhode Island State Police at (401) 764-5549.

Leite is due back in court on the latest charges on Jan. 10 for a pre-trial conference.