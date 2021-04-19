Rhode Island Expands Vaccine Eligibility to All 16 and Older

Rhode Island has opened coronavirus vaccinations to all residents 16 years old and older.

The state expanded vaccine eligibility on Monday. Also starting Monday, residents can get free rides to and from vaccination appointments through the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Residents can go to www.ripta.com to find the best route to take them to a site. People who need fixed-route rides can contact RIPTA’s customer service team to provide their appointment information.

More than 327,000 people in the state have now been fully vaccinated, or more than 30% of the state’s population, although people who work or go to school in the state are also eligible to get a vaccination.

Officials said last week that the state remains on target to meet the goal of having 70% of the population partially vaccinated by mid-May, and 70% fully vaccinated by early June.

More people will be allowed in public buildings such as town halls and libraries in Maine in the coming weeks.

The state has limited attendance at public buildings to 50% of permitted occupancy or 50 people, whichever is greater. The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development said that will rise to 75% of permitted occupancy or 50 people, whichever is greater, on May 24.

The state said the rules also apply to county offices, community buildings and other public spaces. The rules are similar to occupancy restrictions for private businesses.

“Although vaccinations have begun, COVID-19 remains a serious public health threat and Maine people should continue to heed all health and safety protocols, including wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, and avoiding large gatherings,” said Kate Foye, a spokesperson for the department.