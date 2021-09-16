Rhode Island Focuses Vaccination Effort on High Schoolers

Gov. Daniel McKee and other state officials urged high school students Wednesday to get a coronavirus vaccine if they want to ensure a normal school year that includes a full range of extracurricular activities including sports.

“One key piece of being a team player is caring for your teammates,” the Democratic governor said during a news conference at Johnston High School with dozens of the school’s student-athletes assembled behind him. “All of us here, your coaches and friends, want to be able to continue to practice together, play together and work harder.”

The way to do that is by getting vaccinated, he said.

“You can be an MVP by getting the V-A-X,” he said.

The school also hosted a popup vaccination clinic for students Wednesday. It was the latest of about 100 such school-based clinics that have administered about 3,000 shots, the governor said.

There is a full slate of high school sports this fall, said Mike Lunney, executive director of the Rhode Island Interscholastic League, the governing body of high school sports in the state.

There have been a few coronavirus-related disruptions to the season, he said, but the best way to prevent more is by getting vaccinated.

Emily Iannuccilli, a senior basketball and softball player who is fully vaccinated, said the pandemic has already stolen so much from her class, like proms, homecoming, concerts and her entire sophomore year softball season.

“As a senior, I do not want to miss one more game because of COVID,” she said. “My teammates and I want to be able to create some great memories before we graduate from high school.”

Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena, who is also a registered nurse, also urged students to get their shots.