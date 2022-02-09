Local

coronavirus

Rhode Island Gov. McKee to Give Update on Face Mask Policies

The update comes as other New England states have opted to end face mask requirements at public schools

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee will hold a press briefing Wednesday to give an update on the state's face mask policies.

This comes as other New England states have opted to end face mask requirements at public schools, and as Rhode Island has seen a decrease in its test positivity rate and hospitalizations, as reported by the state's Department of Health COVID-19 Data Tracker.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that his state will lift school mask mandates at the end of the month. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced the same earlier in the week.

McKee's event is set to start at 1:30 p.m.

