Rhode Island Letting Undocumented Residents Get Driver's Licenses

People living without documentation in Rhode Island will be able to get driver's licenses starting next year.

Gov. Dan McKee signed the legislation into law Thursday at a ceremony at the Division of Motor Vehicles, and said the bill would make driving in Rhode Island safer and strengthen the economy.

"By granting every Rhode Islander of driving age the opportunity to safely and legally drive a vehicle, we are allowing them to further their education and career – which in turn benefits the entire state. That means more workers will have access to more jobs and opportunities that keep Rhode Island’s momentum going," he said in a statement.

Starting July 2023, the DMV will be able to let undocumented Rhode Islanders who can verify they've filed their taxes as a state resident or have been a dependent to someone who does in the prior year apply for driving privileges. They'll still need to prove their identity through documentation and have necessary insurance.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The move comes after the Massachusetts Legislature passed a similar law this month over Gov. Charlie Baker's veto.

The bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver's license in Massachusetts will now become law.