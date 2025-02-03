Rhode Island man credits Chik-fil-A for 130-pound weight loss

A Rhode Island man is crediting the fast food chain Chik-fil-A for his 130 pound weight loss.

Tom Carroll, a 34-year-old Lincoln resident, told NBC affiliate WJAR he ate the same salad from Chik-fil-A every day as part of his unconventional weight loss program, helping him drop from 360 pounds to his current weight of 228.

He said he's eaten a 680-calorie Spicy Southwest Salad from the chain for lunch every day for the past two years.

"I have my lunch salad from Chick-fil-A and then I have my homemade version of that salad for dinner," he said.

Carroll acknowledged it's more than just Chik-fil-A that's helped him lose all that weight. Cutting out alcohol is one of several other changes he made to his diet. But he said his Chik-fil-A salad routine has been the real key.

"It's all just worked out awesome," he said. "I can't thank them enough."

Carroll even started his own blog, called "Chik-fil-A Saved my life," in which he tells his story in detail in the hope that it will inspire others who are looking to lose weight.