Local
Rhode Island

Rhode Island Marks Women’s Suffrage Anniversary with Events

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

providence-rhode-island-tlmd

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is hosting a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of Rhode Island ratifying the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The Democrat has planned the event for 10 a.m. Monday at the Statehouse Library.

In commemoration of women's suffrage, Gorbea will announce programs and activities to be offered throughout the state this year to increase civic literacy and engagement.

Local

Duxbury 13 mins ago

Crews Respond to Car Fire in Duxbury

Iran 58 mins ago

Peace Protests Planned Across Mass. After U.S. Airstrike Against Iran

Those include new resources for educators and a new partnership with the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities.

The Rhode Island General Assembly ratified the 19th Amendment on Jan. 6, 1920.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us