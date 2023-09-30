Rhode Island native, 21, killed in NY car crash

A 21-year-old Rhode Island native was one of two people who died in a multi-car crash in Utica, New York, this weekend.

Utica police say officers responded to Culver Ave. at Lansing St. around 12:05 a.m. Saturday for a motor vehicle accident and found two cars badly damaged, with both drivers unresponsive.

The first driver -- Elysia LeBeau, of Bristol, RI -- was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The second driver, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital where he died from his injuries. The teen's family has asked that his name not be released publicly, and police are honoring that request due to his age.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both operators during this very difficult time," police said in a Facebook post.

Mt. Hope Music announced the news on social media Friday afternoon, saying they were devastated to learn about LeBeau's death.

While attending the school in Bristol, RI, LeBeau was a four-year member of the choral department and served as president of chorus during her senior year, according to a Facebook post.

"Her great love, however, was Musicafe. No one in the first few years of that event put more time and effort into our shows, both behind the scenes and in front of the microphone," the school wrote, sharing that they are dedicating their show to her on Thursday, Oct. 5.

"We invite anyone who knew her to come remember and say hello to old friends," they added.

Further details about the double fatal crash were not available. Police said they are continuing to investigate the cause and circumstances of it. Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or witnessed the crash is asked to call Utica police at 315-223-3510.