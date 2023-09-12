Rhode Island nurse in critical condition after being attacked by patient, police say

A Rhode Island nurse was attacked by a patient, leaving him critically injured, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The male nurse was attacked by a psychiatric patient on Friday at Rhode Island Hospital, the Providence Police Department told the news outlet. The suspect patient was identified as 37-year-old George Bower, who appeared before a Providence judge on Monday virtually due to a positive COVID test.

Bower was held without bail, and must have a competency evaluation. WJAR reported that Bower allegedly violated his bail on a previous assault charge, which was against a woman in North Providence.

The nurse who was hurt in the incident was identified as 53-year-old Scott Amaral — he was said to be in critical, but stable condition, at the hospital he works at.

A police report said that Bower was upset over his phone privileges when Amaral came into his room to check on him.

Bower is due back in court for a status hearing on Sept. 18.