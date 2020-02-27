Local
Rhode Island Police Officer Found Guilty of Altering Records

Middletown Lt. Richard Gamache faces sentencing on April 16

A Rhode Island police lieutenant has been convicted of altering or deleting police records and lying to help his girlfriend get public housing when she wasn't eligible.

The Newport Daily News reports that Middletown Lt. Richard Gamache was found guilty Wednesday of 13 of the 14 counts he faced.

Gamache faced 12 felony charges of intentional access, alteration, damage or destruction of a computer and two misdemeanor counts of giving a false document to a public official. He faces sentencing on April 16.

Gamache's attorney said that while his client did some "really stupid stuff," but didn't commit a crime

