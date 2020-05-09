Rhode Island Police Officer Reportedly Stabbed at High School

A police officer in Cumberland, Rhode Island, was reportedly stabbed at the town's high school Saturday night, according to the mayor.

Mayor Jeff Mutter told NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that he was briefed on an incident that occurred at Cumberland High School. Mutter tells WJAR shots were fired following the stabbing.

Both the assailant and police officer were taken to a local hospital, according to Mutter, with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

Rhode Island State Police, Cumberland police and the Attorney General are all investigating, Mayor Mutter said.

No other information was immediately available.