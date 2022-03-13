Local

New England

Rhode Island PrideFest Returns in 2022 After 2-Year Hiatus

The annual parade has been on hiatus for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Associated Press

Rhode Island PrideFest and the Illuminated Night Parade are returning this year after being canceled the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s events are scheduled for June 18, according to a statement from Rhode Island Pride.

“All of us are looking forward to gathering together in celebration of our diverse communities,” said Rodney Davis, president of Rhode Island Pride, which describes itself as the largest and most comprehensive LGBTQIA+ community nonprofit serving Rhode Island.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Rhode Island Pride said it expects the 2022 edition to include the programming that became a tradition before the pandemic, including vendor exhibitions and main-stage entertainment in the runup to the nighttime parade around downtown.

“We are committed to having our annual celebration with the utmost attention on our participants’ health and safety,” Rhode Island Pride said on its website.

The event traces its roots to a 1976 pride march that the city tried to block, but went on with about 75 participants after the courts intervened.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Registration to participate in the festival and parade opened on Friday.

More Stories

Vermont 33 mins ago

Vermont Governor to Sign Ukraine Assistance Bill Into Law

New England 25 mins ago

Rhode Island to Unveil Finalists for License Plate Design

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New EnglandPride paradeilluminated night paradepridefestrhode island pride
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us