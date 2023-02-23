Local

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Secretary of State Looking to Program Special Election After Representative Resigns

By Irvin Rodriguez

voting polls with white privacy screens and an American flag image on the side
NBC10 Boston

Rhode Island Secretary of State Greg Amore indicated when a special election might take place after Rep. David Cicilline resigns.

Cicilline will resign from Congress to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, according to reports from WJAR.

The representative will start his new position on June 1st.

Amore told Public Radio that if Cicilline were to resign in late M ay, the the primary could take place in early August with a special election on October 3rd.

There is a second alternative where the primary could take place in early September and the election would take place on Novemebr 7th.

