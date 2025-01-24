Rhode Island set to relaunch customer portal following cyberattack

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee announced a plan Thursday to relaunch the HealthyRhode customer portal associated with the RIBridges system.

According to WJAR, McKee said a phased relaunch of the services that were part of the RIBridges data breach will begin Friday.

Users who get their health coverage through Medicaid, Healthsource RI, SNAP benefits and more will get emails from notice@uhip.ri.gov in several phases. After they receive the email with a code, they can go to healthyrhode.ri.gov to log in and change their password.

"We're confident we wouldn't be here saying to start accessing the portal unless we were, but that's based on the work that that we're doing, and confirming the work with a third party," McKee said Thursday.

About 650,000 people are believed to have been impacted by last year's cyberattack.

The RIBridges system was taken offline in December after the state was informed by its vendor, Deloitte, that there was a major security threat to the system. Anyone who has been involved in Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Childcare Assistance Program, Rhode Island Works, Long-term Services and Supports and health insurance purchased through HealthSource RI may have been impacted, officials said.

McKee said last month that the hackers had begun releasing personal data of many Rhode Islanders to the dark web, but so far they haven't received any reports of anyone actually losing money.

While the data has been compromised, officials said that does not mean it has been used for identity theft purposes yet. But they are urging residents who might have been impacted to take steps to protect their financial information. For details, visit cyberalert.ri.govhttp://cyberalert.ri.gov or call the toll-free RIBridges Data Breach hotline. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 833-918-6603.