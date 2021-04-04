Local

Rhode Island State Police

Rhode Island State Police Launch Recruitment Drive

"Service in the Rhode Island State Police requires active, intelligent people whose reputations are above reproach," the agency said in a statement. "High moral, mental, and physical standards are demanded and maintained."

WJAR

The Rhode Island State Police are looking for upstanding, dedicated and hardworking men and women to become troopers.

The agency this week launched a recruiting drive for its next training academy scheduled to start in January.

Among the requirements, applicants must be a U.S. citizen, be a high school graduate, no younger than 18 and no older than 35, and have sight and hearing capabilities within agency parameters.

Applications must be submitted at www.PoliceApp.com/RISP by June 6.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island State PoliceRhode Islandrecruitment drive
