Rhode Island team plays second game of Little League World Series on Friday

The Smithfield, Rhode Island, Little League team is scheduled to play their game of the Little League World Series on Friday after winning their first game in convincing fashion earlier this week.

They are scheduled to play Nolensville, Tennessee, at 3 p.m. in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Rhode Island defeated Henderson, Nevada, by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday behind a dominating performance by pitcher Connor Curtis, who struck out 15 of the 16 batters he faced before getting pulled with two outs left in the game.

Smithfield manager Eric Gibree, whose offense was held to one hit Wednesday, told WJAR he expects a different performance in their second game.

“Showed up against New Jersey, bats woke up, I think we had 15 hits," he said. "So, it comes in waves. The pitching here is fantastic. There’s no secret to that. Hitters are going to struggle. But again, if we can grind out at-bats and get guys on, we can make things interesting."

The tournament runs from Aug. 16-27. In all, there are 20 teams -- 10 from the U.S. and 10 international teams. A team from Maine is also competing in the Little League World Series. They lost their first game on Thursday and are scheduled to play in an elimination game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

