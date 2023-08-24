Rhode Island team returns home after Little League World Series run

The Smithfield, Rhode Island, team returned home Wednesday night after their impressive run at the Little League World Series.

Family, friends and other supporters were there when the team returned home to Deerfield Park, according to WJAR.

"It's crazy they're all supporting me and my team," shortstop and pitcher Brady McShane said.

The team was eliminated from the Little League World Series when they lost 9-3 to El Segundo, California, on Tuesday.

A parade is scheduled to be held for the team in Smithfield on Sept. 3.