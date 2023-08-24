Rhode Island

Rhode Island team returns home after Little League World Series run

A parade is scheduled to be held on Sept. 3

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

The Smithfield, Rhode Island, team returned home Wednesday night after their impressive run at the Little League World Series.

Family, friends and other supporters were there when the team returned home to Deerfield Park, according to WJAR.

"It's crazy they're all supporting me and my team," shortstop and pitcher Brady McShane said.

The team was eliminated from the Little League World Series when they lost 9-3 to El Segundo, California, on Tuesday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A parade is scheduled to be held for the team in Smithfield on Sept. 3.

More on the Little League World Series

Rhode Island Aug 22

Rhode Island team loses to California at Little League World Series

little league world series Aug 20

Rhode Island team staves off elimination, will move on in Little League World Series

Rhode Island Aug 18

Rhode Island team loses second game of Little League World Series, faces elimination on Sunday

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us