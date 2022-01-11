Local

coronavirus

Rhode Island Tightens Up Nursing Home Visitation Rules

The rule, which goes into effect immediately, is designed to keep residents and staff at such facilities safer during a surge in new coronavirus cases.

sisters put hands on glass window matching to their mother's hand on the other side
NBC Connecticut

Visitors to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Rhode Island are now required to either be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before being granted entry, Gov. Daniel McKee announced Monday.

“In addition to rapidly increasing our testing and vaccination capacity, our administration is taking another crucial step to protect our most vulnerable residents while we address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases,” McKee said in a statement. “Our team has worked with nursing home and assisted living facilities to develop a policy that will help alleviate pressure on their operations and keep residents, staff and visitors safe.”

All visitors must also must be masked. Masking requirements were previously tied to vaccination status.

Visitors who opt to show proof of a negative test, must either have a negative rapid test result from within the previous 48 hours, or a negative PCR test result from within the previous 72 hours.

McKee also announced six more community-based vaccination clinics on Tuesday in Westerly, Tiverton and two each in Providence and Pawtucket.

