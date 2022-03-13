Rhode Island to Unveil Finalists for License Plate Design

Rhode Island officials are unveiling the finalists in the state’s license plate design contest.

The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles and Gov. Dan McKee are holding an event Monday at the State House in Providence.

The announcement kicks off the public voting period to pick a replacement for Rhode Island’s iconic “Wave” license plate.

Five designs are finalists. Anyone who who lives or attends school in the state was eligible to enter the contest, which began in December.

Residents will pick the winner, and the new plates will be issued later this year.

The wave design has been in use for more than 25 years. Previous governors started the process of replacing it, but those efforts stalled.