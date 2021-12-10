Rhode Island Transitioning to Community Vaccination Sites

Rhode Island is winding down operations at its large coronavirus vaccination sites in favor of more community-based vaccination clinics, state health officials said.

The state Department of Health, in response to public input, will run about 100 COVID-19 vaccination clinics at schools, churches, senior centers, and other community sites over the next month. Vaccines will continue to be available at retail pharmacies as well as many doctor’s offices.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The remaining state-run and municipal-run vaccination sites will end vaccination operations. The Sockanosset Cross Road site in Cranston, which has administered about 211,000 doses since opening in January, will end vaccination operations on Dec. 18, the department said.

The last day for regular operations at the East Providence vaccination site will be Dec. 29.

State residents who are 18 and older and who completed a primary COVID-19 vaccination series should get a booster dose, the department said. People who got a two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can get a booster dose at least six months later. People who got a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster dose at least two months later.

All COVID-19 vaccination options will continue to be available at C19VaccineRI.org.