15-year-old dies in Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth & Families announced that a 15-year-old has died, according to WJAR.

The child died on Friday, October 20 according to the department.

Due to confidentiality laws, the DCYF is prohibited from sharing more information.

“Rhode Islanders are required by law to report known or suspected cases of child abuse or neglect to DCYF within 24 hours of becoming aware of such abuse or neglect,” said Damaris Teixeira, Public Information Officer for the DCYF.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information about known or suspected cases of child abuse is urged to call 1-800-RI-CHILD.