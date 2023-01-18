16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Multiple Times in Downtown Providence

A teenager was stabbed in at Kennedy Plaza Tuesday, a bustling area on Providence, Rhode Island's downtown area, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.
The 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times — in the head, back and arm, WJAR reported, citing police.
He went into surgery at around 5 p.m., and was in stable condition.
The boy is a student at Hope High School.
Police said a person of interest was detained, but charges had not been filed.