32-Year-Old Seriously Hurt in Pawtucket Shooting

A man was shot Wednesday morning in an apartment in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and had to undergo surgery, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The shooting victim was in critical condition, but stable after surgery, WJAR reported, citing police in Pawtucket.

The incident happened on the 40 block of Pidge Avenue.

Police officers found the 32-year-old with what appeared to be two gunshot wounds in his chest, according to WJAR, which also reported that the man got care on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

A person of interest was reportedly taken into custody on unrelated drug charges.

The shooting remained under investigation.