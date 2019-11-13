Brown University Looks to Enroll More Veterans

University president Christina Paxson says "We owe an immense debt of gratitude to our veterans"

Brown University has announced plans to double the number of veterans it enrolls by changing admissions policies, increasing financial support and bolstering recruitment.

The Ivy League university in Providence, Rhode Island announced in a press release on Veterans Day that standardized test scores will be optional for veterans in the admissions process.

The release indicates changes in financial aid will eliminate "all out-of-pocket costs," for undergraduate tuition and fees for veterans.

University president Christina Paxson says "We owe an immense debt of gratitude to our veterans."

The Providence Journal reports that there are currently 21 undergraduate veterans at the school, out of about 7,000 undergraduates.

