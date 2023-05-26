Local

Johnston

Community Mourns Shooting Victims in Johnston

Thomas "T.J." May was shot and killed by his neighbor. May's daughter was also injured in the shooting.

By Irvin Rodriguez and Marc Fortier

WJAR

Family, friends and the community in Johnston, Rhode Island are mourning the lives lost in a shooting earlier this week.

May was a Johnston Little League coach. The vice president of the league, Michael Orsini, said that May's impact in the community will never die, according to WJAR.

"Trying to bring a kid up all the time if he was struck out or if he got out more about character development and just being a good guy," said Orsini.

Another victim, 83-year-old Janet Harrison, was remember fondly by her friend, Kathy Delfino.

"She was the kindest, sweetest woman you ever met. I am devastated over this," said Delfino.

One victim was found in the suspect's home and another in a neighbor's home on Wednesday morning, police said. Johnston police told WJAR they had responded to 2 Ligian Court on Tuesday night after a father said he caught his neighbor, 52-year-old James Harrison, outside of his daughter's bedroom with a ladder.

The father, identified by police as 44-year-old May, called police after Harrison ran back to his residence at 4 Ligian Court. Johnston police said the father asked to file a no trespass order against Harrison, but the officer couldn't locate Harrison and left the scene.

Around 7:30 a.m. the next morning, the same officer returned to 4 Ligian Court to issue the no trespass notice and saw Harrison leaving in a dark blue Buick Encore. The officer said Harrison made a hand gesture toward him consistent with shooting a gun.

The officer then saw the 15-year-old girl, later identified as May's daughter, lying on the ground at 2 Ligian Court with gunshot wounds and stopped to help. May was found dead in the garage of a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

The girl identified the shooter as Harrison, and police issued a be on the lookout notice.

