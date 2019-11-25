Dog Eat Dog Competition: Pooches Vie for Role in RI Production of ‘The Nutcracker’

A ballet company in Providence, Rhode Island reportedly held a casting call on Sunday for an upcoming show, but these weren’t your typical ballerinas, since all the "dancers" had four legs and fur.

The Festival Ballet Providence held auditions for dogs for a role in their production of "The Nutcracker" and dozens of dog owners and their furry friends answered the call, according to WJAR.

The dog plays a critical role in the show according to Kristen Evans, a dancer in "The Nutcracker”.

"'The Nutcracker' dog opens the show. He runs across the stage during the crossover," Evans told WJAR.

Archie, the dog featured in recent productions, retired in 2018 after 19 years of playing the role, WJAR reports. The official role is now named "Archie" in his memory.

After Sunday’s auditions, a panel of judges will narrow down the dogs to a final two who will play alternating roles in the performances, according to WJAR.

The ballet company's performances of "The Nutcracker" will take place Dec 13. To 15 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, according to the Festival Ballet Providence’s website.