Judge Clears Way for Trial in Student’s Rape Claim Lawsuit

A federal judge in Providence has ruled that a lawsuit by a Rhode Island School of Design student against the college can proceed to trial.

The student claims she was raped by another student during a study abroad program in Ireland in 2016 and the school was negligent in failing to protect her.

The Providence Journal reports U.S. District Judge John McConnell rejected the school's request to dismiss the lawsuit last month. The judge noted the alleged rape occurred in a bedroom provided to the student by the school.

A RISD spokeswoman says school officials "look forward'' to a jury hearing the evidence.

