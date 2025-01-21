Man, 36, dead after stabbing at Providence apartment complex

A man died after a stabbing on Monday night in Providence, Rhode Island, according to the NBC affiliate there.

A 36-year-old man was killed at an apartment complex on Bailey Court, WJAR-TV reported. Police have someone in custody in connection with the incident, the news outlet reported.

Police on scene said that they found the man on the ground. He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing. Both people apparently lived in the complex.

This is the first homicide in Providence of 2025, WJAR reported.