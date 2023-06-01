Man Arrested of DUI that Caused Injuries to a 4-Year-old in Rhode Island

A man was arrested on Wednesday night after a car crash in Cranston, Rhode Island.

The accident happened at the Farmington Avenue and Dyer Avenue intersection at around 8:39 p.m., according to authorities.

Police say one of the occupants was a 4-year-old child that suffered serious injuries.

Both drivers and one passenger were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The child was transported to Hasbro Children's Hospital, authorities say.

Cranston Police say the driver of the car the child was on, identified as 37-year-old Jose Duque Morales, of Providence, showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the hospital.

Duque has now been charged with the following.

Driving While Under the Influence of Liquor/Drugs Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

Driving While Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor/Drugs with a Passenger Under the Age of 13.

Police say Morales was driving at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the intersection before being struck by a second vehicle.

The car spun 180 degrees and hit a fence on private property, while the other car ended up at a nearby residence. police say.

The investigation is ongoing.