Pawtucket woman accused of abusing pet dog

57-year-old Dawn Abbenante has been charged with cruelty to animals resulting in death and failure to provide a dog with adequate veterinary care.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A woman from Pawtucket, Rhode Island is being accused of abusing her 16-year-old pet poodle, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced.

57-year-old Dawn Abbenante has been charged with cruelty to animals resulting in death and failure to provide a dog with adequate veterinary care.

According to the AG's press release, the dog was brought in for cremation and showed signs extreme neglect, including abdominal tumors, significant hair loss, overgrown nails and apparently covered in fecal matter.

When the person who brought in the dog was asked about the condition of the pet, she said the dog had not received veterinary care in over two years.

Abbenante is scheduled to appear in Providence County Superior Court on July 19.

