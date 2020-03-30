RI Gov. to Brief Public on Coronavirus Response Efforts

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was set to brief the public on the state's coronavirus response efforts Monday at 1 p.m.

The state had reported 294 coronavirus cases, including three deaths, as of Sunday.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announces the state's first two deaths in the coronavirus pandemic and announces a sweeping set of new measures aimed at stopping its spread, including a stay-at-home order.

In a press conference Sunday, Raimondo announced the state would suspend all child care licenses in the state until April 4.

"I just don't think it's safe, for this week, for child care centers to stay open," she said.

The move came after less than a week after Raimondo announced measures to provide child care to parents amid the coronavirus crisis.

On Sunday, the governor estimated only 50 to 60% of residents were complying with social distancing guidelines.

"I am again here asking you, imploring you, directing you, begging you to please knock it off and follow the rules and do the right thing," she said.

Raimondo has issued sweeping measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The moves included a stay-at-home order and banning gatherings of more than five people.

Under the stay-at-home order, which extends through April 13, anyone not leaving the house for food, medical supplies, gas or other essential items must stay home, unless they are essential workers or are taking a walk while social distancing.

Additionally, all non-critical retail stores must close through April 13, including clothing stores and gift shops. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to stay open for takeout and delivery only. The full list of critical and non-critical businesses is available here.

Raimondo has also announced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling to Rhode Island for non-work related purposes. The restriction does not apply to public health, public safety or healthcare workers.