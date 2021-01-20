RI Loosens Restrictions on Some Sports Competitions

Rhode Island on Tuesday began allowing the resumption of competitions in sports deemed lower or moderate risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Department of Environmental Management, competitive events in such sports as swimming, sideline cheering, basketball, ice hockey and gymnastics can resume if they follow state guidelines.

The announcement comes after sports competitions were put on hold in December, with only practices being allowed for lower and moderate risk sports.

Under the new guidance, leagues and sports teams are "highly encouraged" to require weekly COVID-19 testing for their athletes, coaches and officials.

School sports teams planning to resume competition must follow the state's back-to-school guidance; while college sports teams must follow NCAA rules and regulations, officials said.

“Although school sports will experience a shortened winter season, we hope that participating in competitive games and meets will benefit our kids’ physical and mental wellness and help them feel more connected to their school communities," said DEM Director Janet Coit.

As of Wednesday, the state had reported 107,876 cases of COVID-19, including 2,058 fatalities.