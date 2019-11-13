RI State Worker Charged With Sending ‘Indecent Sexual Material’ to a Child

A Rhode Island Department of Human Services employee has been charged with sending "indecent sexual material" to a minor

lopes21
Rhode Island State Police

A Rhode Island Department of Human Services employee has been charged with sending "indecent sexual material" to a minor.

Denis Lopes was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and electronically disseminating indecent material to a person he believed to be 14 years old.

State police say the 64-year-old Providence man was arrested after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified him as he arrived to meet the minor in Warwick.

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

Massachusetts Dec 2

RI Officials Unveil $400M Development Plan for Pawtucket Soccer Stadium

California Dec 2

Rhode Island State House to Install Artificial Christmas Tree This Year

Lopes is a senior resource specialist in the Individual Family Support Services section of the agency and was placed on administrative leave.

Online records do not list an attorney for Lopes who could comment on his behalf.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3.

Copyright A
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us