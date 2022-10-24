RIPTA

RIPTA Rolls Back Service Amid ‘Critical' Staffing Shortage

By Matt Fortin

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has temporarily reduced its service levels as it faces a "critical shortage" of staff.

The reduction of service began Saturday, impacting nearly 20 routes. RIPTA isn't eliminating any routes, but is reducing service levels on impacted bus lines. Early morning, night, weekend and holiday service is not being impacted.

RIPTA said it's facing staffing shortages like other transit agencies nationwide, and will get back to full service when staffing allows.

"It's pretty frustrating," RIPTA ride Luis Zuniga told NBC affiliate WJAR. "There is nothing I can do about it. I just deal with it pretty much,"

Click here for a complete list of RIPTA service changes that went into effect Saturday.

