Schools in Lockdown in Westerly, RI After Reported Shooting in Town

Schools and an emergency room in Westerly, Rhode Island, are under lockdown as authorities respond to a reported shooting in town, according to WJAR.

State and local police reportedly responded to Cross Street for the incident. Westerly Public Schools announced all campuses were under lockdown until further notice and preschool dismissals were delayed.

Westerly Hospital's emergency room was also under a lockdown, WJAR reported.

Further details were not immediately available. Injuries were not immediately reported.

