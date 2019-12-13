Rhode Island State Police

State Trooper Seen on Video Punching Detainee Fired

A Rhode Island State Police trooper caught on video punching a man in a holding cell has been fired.

By Associated Press

A Rhode Island State Police trooper caught on video punching a man in a holding cell has been fired, his lawyer said Friday.

Trooper Jamie Donnelly-Taylor's dismissal was a non-disciplinary termination, his attorney, Carly Lafrate, said in an email to The Providence Journal.

The basis for the termination first reported by WJAR-TV was "his medical condition which was incurred in the line of duty,'' Lafrate said.

He plans to challenge the decision.

Col. James Manni, head of the state police, confirmed in a statement that Donnelly-Taylor has been removed from duty but declined to say more because it is a personnel matter.

Donnelly-Taylor, a 17-year veteran, pleaded no contest to simple assault for punching the man at the Lincoln barracks in February 2014 and was sentenced to perform community service. But last month he asked a court to vacate the plea, alleging he was pressured to do so by the previous commander of the state police. The former commander has denied that.

Donnelly-Taylor's lawyers have said the detained man swung his elbow first.

The Central Falls man, who had been pulled over for driving on a suspended license, sued the state and received a $125,000 settlement. All charges were dropped.

