SUV Driver Dead After Crashing Into 2 Vehicles, Home in Cranston

An SUV crashed into two vehicles and then a home in Cranston, Rhode Island, leaving the driver dead, the city's police department confirmed to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

The SUV hit a parked vehicle on Dyer Avenue, before hitting a second vehicle and then significantly damaging a home, WJAR reported.

The driver later died from their injuries, WJAR said, citing Major Todd Patalano of the Cranston Police Department.

The name of the driver who was killed has not been released.

An investigation remained ongoing.