Rhode Island's Governor Sets State House Tree Lighting Event

By The Associated Press

Rhode Island’s governor is hosting the annual holiday celebration and tree lighting at the State House. Gov. Dan McKee said the festivities will take place at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 outside, on the south lawn of the State House.

The tree will be lit at 6:15 p.m. Two Christmas trees will be on display at the State House.

A 12-foot Douglas fir from Henry’s Christmas Tree Farm in Scituate will be outside the State House and an 18-foot artificial tree will be inside the State House. 

