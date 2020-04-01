Rhode Island’s State Beaches, Parks to Close Friday Amid Spread of Coronavirus

Rhode Island is looking to bolster its ranks of frontline pandemic responders. Gov. Gina Raimondo on Tuesday called on health care workers who are not working full time or are retired to contribute to the response effort.

The Democrat also announced that Rhode Island's state beaches and parks will be closed effective Friday and the opening of campgrounds will be delayed at least until May 1.

Meanwhile two courthouses are being closed, and President Donald Trump has approved a coronavirus disaster declaration for Rhode Island. The state has nearly 500 confirmed cases and eight reported deaths from the virus so far.

Gov. Raimondo and Dr. James McDonald, who is one of the Medical Directors at the Rhode Island Department of Health, are expected to provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.